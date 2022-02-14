CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 8,814 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,033,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $10,494,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 192,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427,154. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

