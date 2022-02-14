CORDA Investment Management LLC. Trims Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,305 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.11% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 212,868 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,669. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $1,110,511. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

