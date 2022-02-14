CORDA Investment Management LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 3.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Welltower worth $43,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after buying an additional 486,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after buying an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

