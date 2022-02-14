Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 7,697 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 143.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.56.

STZ traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -786.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

