Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,671 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $126.40 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

