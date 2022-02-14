Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 15.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,172,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

