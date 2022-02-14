Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.01. 16,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,800. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

