Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.88. 93,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

