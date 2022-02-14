Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $98.39 Million Stake in CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL (NYSEARCA:FUNL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL (NYSEARCA:FUNL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,715 shares during the quarter. CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL comprises approximately 11.2% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 96.19% of CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL worth $98,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14. CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

