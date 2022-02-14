Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $4.84 Million in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.20% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,688,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ISCV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,597. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.