Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $9.82 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after buying an additional 169,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.63. 9,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,434. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.46.

