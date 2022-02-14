Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 431,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.37.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $53.48. 404,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,562,824. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $225.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

