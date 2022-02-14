Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after buying an additional 847,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.01. 16,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

