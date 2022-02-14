Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $359.74. 27,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.41. The company has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.77 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

