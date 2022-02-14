Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 284,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,999,570. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

