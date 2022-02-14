Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $58,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,407 shares of company stock worth $8,188,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.09. 1,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,700. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

