Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,986. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

