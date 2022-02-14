Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $10.61 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 144.26% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,727,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $142.97. 8,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,003. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $167.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.52.

