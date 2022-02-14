Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $146.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.