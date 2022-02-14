Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

ORCL traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.91. 34,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,610. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

