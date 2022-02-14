Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,141 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 95.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.