Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $76.39. 7,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,203. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.