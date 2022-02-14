Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 126,704 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

CFG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.17. 48,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.