Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,096 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

