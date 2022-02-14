Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,037 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jabil by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,081,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jabil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.09. 1,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,200. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

