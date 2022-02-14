Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 684 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,748. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.13 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day moving average is $246.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

