Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 684 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $130,407,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after acquiring an additional 581,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.04. 6,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.13 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

