Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.83. 45,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,986. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.