Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $41.29. 5,875,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

