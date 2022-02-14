Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Trading 2,900% Higher

Shares of Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) were up 2,900% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 84,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 281,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Coro Mining Company Profile (TSE:COP)
