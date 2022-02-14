Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,135 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Corteva worth $54,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

