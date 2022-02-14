Cortex Market Capitalization Reaches $54.96 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $54.96 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 190,670,727 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

