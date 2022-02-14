Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lessened by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,090. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.