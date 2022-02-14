Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.44

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 28082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,610. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.