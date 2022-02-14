Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709,694 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Coty worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coty by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.32 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

