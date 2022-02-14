Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.23% of Cousins Properties worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,501 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

