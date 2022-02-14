Cowbird Capital LP Buys New Stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 384,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,211,000. Toast makes up 6.6% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Toast as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

