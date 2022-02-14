Cowbird Capital LP Buys New Stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 384,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,211,000. Toast makes up 6.6% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Toast as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
TOST stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.
A number of research firms have commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.
Toast Company Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.