Cowbird Capital LP Buys Shares of 50,000 Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Olaplex comprises about 0.4% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,175,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $19.65. 2,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,066. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

