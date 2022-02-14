Cowbird Capital LP Has $7 Million Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Cowbird Capital LP reduced its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,396 shares during the period. Anaplan comprises about 2.4% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Anaplan worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,273,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after acquiring an additional 380,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. 9,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

