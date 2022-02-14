Cowbird Capital LP Sells 8,385 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cowbird Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 8.7% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cowbird Capital LP owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $25,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,207. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.04.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

