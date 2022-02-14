Cowbird Capital LP Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,143,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 6.9% of Cowbird Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,611.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 157,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,622,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

