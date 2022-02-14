Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,761 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.23% of Littelfuse worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

LFUS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.89. 448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.08 and its 200 day moving average is $288.89. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total value of $1,375,630.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,778 shares of company stock worth $4,045,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

