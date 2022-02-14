Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.48% of Mercury General worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mercury General by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,241 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.16. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

