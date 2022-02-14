Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,962 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.78% of Healthcare Services Group worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

