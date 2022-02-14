Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.83 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,838 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.41% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after buying an additional 148,362 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 76,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,410. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

