Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.42 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,340 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.27% of Leggett & Platt worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,614. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

