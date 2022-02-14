Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.35 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 104.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $578.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,159. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $238.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.