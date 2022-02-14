Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $29.18 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,297 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

