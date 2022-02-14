Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 17,797 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.7% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of AbbVie worth $132,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.12. 90,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $144.42. The company has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

