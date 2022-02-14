Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,799,852. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

